Man shot after argument over parking spot

A man remained critically injured after he was shot in an an argument over a parking spot late Monday.

The 31-year-old victim was shot in the leg, buttocks and back and was in critical but stable condition after the shooting, according to police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man told police he argued with another man about a parking space near the 7800 block of Virginia Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. The location is in the Patch neighborhood in south St. Louis.

The man he was arguing with took out a firearm during the argument, prompting the victim to get in his car and drive away in search of a parking space elsewhere. When the victim got out of his vehicle, the suspect started arguing again and fired shots at the victim as the victim walked away.

The shooter was described as a black man, about 40 to 45 years old, between 5’7’’ and 5’9’’ and about 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and a baseball hat, according to police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.