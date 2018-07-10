Man shot and killed in front yard of south St. Louis home

Police are investigating the killing of a man after finding him shot to death in the front yard of a home in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood Sunday night.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was found dead of gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue at around 7:20 p.m.
There was no apparent connection between the man and the home. As no reports of shooting were recorded in the area, police suspect the man may have fled a shooting elsewhere and collapsed in the yard.
The man, who authorities said appeared to be in his 30s, has not yet been identified by the police.
Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation into the incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Those who call with information that lead to an arrest can remain anonymous and might be rewarded monetarily.
Hombre aparece muerto en patio delantero de casa del sur de St. Louis
La policía está investigando el asesinato de un hombre después de encontrarlo muerto a tiros en el patio delantero de una casa en el vecindario de Mount Pleasant el domingo por la noche.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el hombre fue encontrado muerto por heridas de bala en la cuadra 4600 de Michigan Avenue alrededor de las 7:20 p.m.
No había una conexión aparente entre el hombre y el hogar. Como no se registraron tiroteos en el área, la policía sospecha que el hombre pudo haber huido de un tiroteo en otro lugar y colapsó en el patio.
El hombre, que las autoridades dijeron parecía tener más de 30 años, aún no ha sido identificado por la policía.
Los detectives de homicidios han iniciado una investigación del incidente. Están pidiendo a cualquier persona que tenga información que se comunique con CrimeStoppers al 866-371-8477. Aquellos que llamen con información que conduzca a un arresto pueden permanecer en el anonimato y podrían ser recompensados monetariamente.