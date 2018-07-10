Man shot and killed in front yard of south St. Louis home

Police are investigating the killing of a man after finding him shot to death in the front yard of a home in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood Sunday night.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was found dead of gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue at around 7:20 p.m.

There was no apparent connection between the man and the home. As no reports of shooting were recorded in the area, police suspect the man may have fled a shooting elsewhere and collapsed in the yard.

The man, who authorities said appeared to be in his 30s, has not yet been identified by the police.

Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation into the incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Those who call with information that lead to an arrest can remain anonymous and might be rewarded monetarily.



