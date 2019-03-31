Man shot by St. Louis police officer had shot and robbed a friend

A St. Louis police officer fatally shot a man Monday night in the 300 block of Walsh Street in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to authorities, the deceased had just shot and robbed a friend in south city.
The incident took place when two officers responded to the apartment complex for an unrelated “disturbance” call.
According to information published by the Riverfront Times, police heard what they thought was muffled gunfire and went to investigate. An 18-year-old man armed with two pistols walked out the front door. The officers ordered the man to drop the guns, but he refused and pointed the handguns at the officers, police said.
One of the cops, a 40-year-old officer, fired once, killing the man. Police have not released the name of the deceased or the officer.
A 52-year-old friend of the man later told authorities they had been hanging out drinking that night when the man pulled a gun and ordered the friend to give him his firearm. A struggle ensued, and the 18-year-old shot the older friend in the leg before fleeing the apartment with both guns.
According to police, the friend told investigators he was still inside the apartment when he heard someone shout “stop” outside, and then a single gunshot.
The 52-year-old was taken to a hospital and reported as stable.
Hombre que recibió disparo de oficial de policía de St. Louis le había disparado y robado a un amigo
Un oficial de policía de St. Louis mató de un tiro a un hombre la noche del lunes en la cuadra 300 de Walsh Street en el vecindario de Mount Pleasant. Según las autoridades, el fallecido acababa de disparar y robar a un amigo en South City.
El incidente tuvo lugar cuando dos agentes respondieron al complejo de apartamentos para una llamada de “perturbación” no relacionada.
De acuerdo con la información publicada por Riverfront Times, la policía escuchó lo que creían que era un silenciador y fue a investigar. Un hombre de 18 años armado con dos pistolas salió por la puerta principal. Los oficiales ordenaron al hombre que dejara caer las armas, pero él se negó y apuntó las pistolas a los oficiales, dijo la policía.
Uno de los policías, un oficial de 40 años, disparó una vez, matando al hombre. La policía no ha revelado el nombre del difunto o el oficial.
Un amigo del hombre de 52 años dijo más tarde a las autoridades que habían estado colgando bebiendo esa noche cuando el hombre sacó un arma y le ordenó que le diera su arma de fuego. Siguió una lucha, y el joven de 18 años le disparó a la amiga mayor en la pierna antes de huir del apartamento con ambas armas.
Según la policía, el amigo le dijo a los investigadores que todavía estaba dentro del apartamento cuando escuchó que alguien gritó “alto” afuera, y luego un solo disparo.
El paciente de 52 años fue trasladado a un hospital y reportado como estable.