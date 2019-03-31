Man shot by St. Louis police officer had shot and robbed a friend

A St. Louis police officer fatally shot a man Monday night in the 300 block of Walsh Street in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to authorities, the deceased had just shot and robbed a friend in south city.

The incident took place when two officers responded to the apartment complex for an unrelated “disturbance” call.

According to information published by the Riverfront Times, police heard what they thought was muffled gunfire and went to investigate. An 18-year-old man armed with two pistols walked out the front door. The officers ordered the man to drop the guns, but he refused and pointed the handguns at the officers, police said.

One of the cops, a 40-year-old officer, fired once, killing the man. Police have not released the name of the deceased or the officer.

A 52-year-old friend of the man later told authorities they had been hanging out drinking that night when the man pulled a gun and ordered the friend to give him his firearm. A struggle ensued, and the 18-year-old shot the older friend in the leg before fleeing the apartment with both guns.

According to police, the friend told investigators he was still inside the apartment when he heard someone shout “stop” outside, and then a single gunshot.

The 52-year-old was taken to a hospital and reported as stable.