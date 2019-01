Man shot in the face dropped off at St. Louis hospital

A man who was shot in the face remained in critical condition after being dropped off at a St. Louis hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 21-year-old victim was shot in the 2900 block of Bell Avenue at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Despite being in critical condition, he was stable. The victim had gunshot wounds to his face, legs and hip. He had been taken to the hospital by “private conveyance,” police said.

Police have not revealed any suspects as they have been unable to talk to the victim due to his condition.