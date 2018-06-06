Man shot to death in South St. Louis

An unidentified man was fatally shot at about 5:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Davis Street, in the Patch neighborhood. The victim appears to have been driving a sedan, which then crashed into a chain-link, although police said there were no bullet holes on the exterior of the car.

The site where police found the man is near Alabama avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that some nearby cars were damaged in the crash of the victim’s car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch talked to Lt. Chris Smith, who said they have no suspects or motive.

“It happened right at 6 o’ clock (and) there really wasn’t anybody out here to see what was going on. So we’re kind of at a loss for what happened,” said Smith.

Investigators are looking for citizens’ help regarding any tips that can lead them to the perpetrators. The public can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Those who give information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

The Patch neighborhood has had no previous homicides this year and the year before, and only two in 2016.