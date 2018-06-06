Man shot to death in South St. Louis

An unidentified man was fatally shot at about 5:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Davis Street, in the Patch neighborhood. The victim appears to have been driving a sedan, which then crashed into a chain-link, although police said there were no bullet holes on the exterior of the car.
The site where police found the man is near Alabama avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that some nearby cars were damaged in the crash of the victim’s car.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch talked to Lt. Chris Smith, who said they have no suspects or motive.
“It happened right at 6 o’ clock (and) there really wasn’t anybody out here to see what was going on. So we’re kind of at a loss for what happened,” said Smith.
Investigators are looking for citizens’ help regarding any tips that can lead them to the perpetrators. The public can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Those who give information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
The Patch neighborhood has had no previous homicides this year and the year before, and only two in 2016.
Hombre muerto a tiros en South St. Louis
Un hombre no identificado recibió un disparo mortal alrededor de las 5:55 a.m. del miércoles en la cuadra 500 de Davis Street, en el vecindario de Patch. La víctima parece haber estado conduciendo un sedán, que luego se estrelló contra una cerca, aunque la policía dijo que no había agujeros de bala en el exterior del automóvil.
El sitio donde la policía encontró al hombre está cerca de la avenida Alabama. El hombre fue pronunciado muerto en la escena. La policía dice que algunos automóviles cercanos resultaron dañados en el accidente del automóvil de la víctima.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch habló con el teniente Chris Smith, quien dijo que no tenían sospechosos ni motivos.
“Sucedió justo a las 6 en punto (y) realmente no había nadie aquí para ver qué estaba pasando. Así que estamos perdidos respecto a lo que sucedió”, dijo Smith.
Los investigadores están buscando la ayuda de los ciudadanos con respecto a cualquier tip que pueda llevarlos a los criminales. El público puede contactar a CrimeStoppers al 866-371-8477. Quienes brinden información pueden permanecer en el anonimato y pueden ser elegibles para recibir una recompensa.
El vecindario de Patch no ha tenido homicidios previos este año ni el año anterior, y solo dos en 2016.