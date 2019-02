Man stabbed in St. Louis after fight over cigarettes

A man was stabbed Sunday after a fight over cigarettes, according to police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 37-year-old victim was stabbed in the shoulder just before noon Sunday in the 500 block of South Grand Boulevard, in the Midtown neighborhood. He was reported as stable in a hospital, police said.

According to police, the incident took place when two men argued over cigarettes and the attacker pulled a knife and stabbed the victim. Authorities did not have a detailed description of the assailant.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.