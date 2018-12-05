Man stabbed west of Fairground Park in St. Louis

A man was severely stabbed early Wednesday in St. Louis. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.
The stabbing took place at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Turner Avenue, west of Fairground Park. Police have not released any information about the victim.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Turner, near Kossuth Avenue, is in the city’s O’Fallon neighborhood. The area has experienced a drop in crime between May and October of more than 6 percent compared to the same six-month period last year.
Seventy violent crimes were reported in the neighborhood during that time this year, while 90 violent crimes were called in in the same stretch on 2017.
However, the stabbing is the latest in a string of criminal activity, as a man was fatally shot at a market in the neighborhood on Sunday, and another man was critically injured Saturday in a street shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Hombre apuñalado al oeste de Fairground Park en St. Louis
Un hombre fue apuñalado severamente el miércoles temprano en St. Louis. Fue llevado a un hospital en estado crítico.
Los detectives de homicidios están investigando el caso debido a la gravedad de las lesiones de la víctima.
El apuñalamiento tuvo lugar a las 2:49 a.m. del miércoles en la cuadra 4100 de Turner Avenue, al oeste de Fairground Park. La policía no ha revelado ninguna información sobre la víctima.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que Turner, cerca de Kossuth Avenue, se encuentra en el vecindario O’Fallon de la ciudad. El área ha experimentado una caída en el crimen entre mayo y octubre de más del 6 por ciento en comparación con el mismo período de seis meses del año pasado.
Setenta crímenes violentos fueron denunciados en el vecindario durante ese tiempo este año, mientras que 90 delitos violentos fueron denunciados en el mismo tramo en 2017.
Sin embargo, el apuñalamiento es el último de una serie de actividades delictivas, ya que un hombre recibió un disparo mortal en un mercado en el vecindario el domingo, y otro hombre resultó herido de gravedad el sábado en un tiroteo en la calle.
La policía le está pidiendo a cualquier persona que tenga información que se comunique con CrimeStoppers al 1-866-371-8477.