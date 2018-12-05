Man stabbed west of Fairground Park in St. Louis

A man was severely stabbed early Wednesday in St. Louis. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The stabbing took place at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Turner Avenue, west of Fairground Park. Police have not released any information about the victim.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Turner, near Kossuth Avenue, is in the city’s O’Fallon neighborhood. The area has experienced a drop in crime between May and October of more than 6 percent compared to the same six-month period last year.

Seventy violent crimes were reported in the neighborhood during that time this year, while 90 violent crimes were called in in the same stretch on 2017.

However, the stabbing is the latest in a string of criminal activity, as a man was fatally shot at a market in the neighborhood on Sunday, and another man was critically injured Saturday in a street shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.