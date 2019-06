Man who threatened attack against Pride celebrations is charged with making terrorist threat

An Overland man who emailed a threat to the organization planning PrideFest in St. Louis, saying that he would shoot and kill people at the parade in St. Louis, was charged with making a terrorist threat on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said that, according to court documents, 49-year-old Edward A. Terry created a fake email account and sent a message to one of PrideSTL’s parade planners saying he would “come to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I kill myself.”

According to the local newspaper, the PrideSTL manager notified the FBI and police tracked the account to Terry’s cellphone number. The man was recently kicked out of his Overland home in the 9500 block of Ridge Avenue, but told authorities he created the email account while he was living there.

According to his testimony to police, Terry used the name of a woman he used to live with to create the email account.

Terry has also a pending theft case in Creve Court, according to court records.

Terry’s bail was set at $20,000, cash only. A jail photo of him was not made available.