Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho “gets suspended jail sentence” for tax fraud

Famed Portuguese manager and current Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reached a deal with the Spanish state on a one-year suspended sentence in a long-running tax fraud case, according to Spain’s El Mundo newspaper.

Mourinho was also fined $2.3 million dollars.

The accusation dates back to 2011 and 2012, when he was accused of owing nearly 3.3 million euros in undeclared image rights revenue while he was Real Madrid manager.

Mourinho is not expected to serve any time in jail because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offense can be served on probation, according to Reuters news agency.

Spanish authorities started prosecuting the tax fraud case against Mourinho in June last year.

The BBC reports that his representatives, Gestifute Media, said at the time that he had paid more than 26 million euros in tax at an average rate of more than 41% while living in Spain from 2010 to 2013.

This is only the latest case in tax evasion cases among top footballers, which the Spanish law has recently prosecuted.

In June, Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo accepted a 18.8 million euros fine and was given a suspended jail term to settle charges against him. And in July 2017, Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi avoided a 21-month prison sentence by agreeing to pay 252,000 euros, equating to 400 euros for each day of the sentence.