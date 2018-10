Man’s body found on MetroLink platform downtown

On early Tuesday morning, a man’s body was found on the MetroLink platform near Busch Stadium.

Police identified the body from a 30 year old man after finding at around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South 8th Street, near Clark Avenue. The name of the man has not been released.

St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling said the case is not being handled as a crime as there were no obvious signs of trauma. The cause of death continues under investigation and an autopsy is pending.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers were called about a “suspicious person” at around 3:30 a.m. because the caller believed the man was sleeping on the platform. First responders found him unconscious and not breathing and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Eastbound and westbound trains did not stop at the Stadium MetroLink stop for about an hour, while investigators did their work. Metro announced at 6 a.m. that the MetroLink had resumed its normal service.