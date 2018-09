Maradona returns to soccer management as coach of Mexican team

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has returned to coaching as manager of Mexican second-division club Dorados.

However, his appointment has been met by some with skepticism about why one of the best players of all time decided to take such a low-profile job. Dorados are joint bottom of the league table and are based in Sinaloa state, home to one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels.

But Maradona, who has been no stranger to drug and alcohol addiction and has even struggled with his vices recently, said the job was a healthy new beginning.

He spoke about his difficulties with addiction in his introduction as manager.

“Ever since I kicked may illness 15 years ago, [when] I was wasting away. I want to explain to you that when I was using I was falling apart. It was a step backwards and a footballer always has to go forward. That all stopped thanks to my daughters.

“I was left without a cent, I went back to work, my youngest daughter, who was four, convinced me, she said I had experienced things with Dalma and not with her. When I was in a coma and she touched my bedsheet to wake me up.”

Maradona spoke of his new job as a “child”, further echoing his relationship with his daughters. “I’m taking on this responsibility as if it were a new child,” the 57-year-old told reporters at his first press conference as a manager in Mexican football.