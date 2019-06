Markets rise on hope of deal between Mexico and US

Mexican and US officials held a second day of talks on trade and migration on Thursday, and markets rose on optimism that a deal could be close, although uncertainty remains on whether Mexico will meet the US demands on immigration.

President Donald Trump warned that tariffs on 5% on all Mexican exports to the United States will go into effect on Monday if Mexico does not meet US demands on curbing illegal immigration from Central America passing through Mexico.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is currently in Washington on bilateral talks to attempt to close a deal. Many Democrats and Republicans have warned the White House of the risk of imposing tariffs on one of the closest trade partners of the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence said Mexico had offered “more” on Thursday the on Wednesday but added that it would be up to Trump to decide if they were enough.

Pence said: “There has been some movement on their part. It’s been encouraging. The discussions are going to continue in the days ahead.”

Reuters reports that Ebrard told reporters the Mexican government had offered to send 6,000 members of the National Guard to secure its southern border with Guatemala.