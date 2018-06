Maryland shooting leaves 5 dead in Annapolis newsroom

Five people were killed and at least two others wounded in a shooting at a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. The newspaper Capital Gazette was targeted by a 38-year-old suspect that is now under custody and facing charges.

Officials announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon that Jarrod Warren Ramos has been identified as the gunman. According to NPR, he has had a long-standing feud with The Capital newspaper, one of the Capital Gazette’s publications, over its coverage of a criminal harassment complaint against him in 2011.

Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief William Krampf said that the shooting was a “targeted attack.” He said the suspect used a shotgun and had smoke grenades.

Krampf said the newspaper had received threats through social media on Thursday, but he described them as “general threats toward the Capital.” Police have not yet confirmed if such threats came from the assailant.

On Thursday afternoon, Ramos shot through the glass door to the Capital Gazette newsroom and opened fire on multiple employees. A crime reporter told the Baltimore Sun that “it was like a war zone.”

Police responded to the scene within a minute of the shooting and found the suspect hiding under a desk. Authorities managed to apprehend the suspect without any exchange of gunfire.

According to information published by USA Today, Ramos had filed a defamation suit against the newspaper but a judge had dismissed his claim. The Gazette had published a story describing the harassment a woman suffered by Ramos after he contacted her on Facebook.

On Thursday night, county officials released the names of the employees killed in the shooting: Rebecca Smith, sales assistant; Gerald _Fischman, editorial page editor; Wendi Winters, special publications editor; John McNamara, staff writer; and Robert Hiaasen, an assistant editor and columnist.

Carl Hiaasen, Robert’s brother and a renowned novelist, expressed his grief in a Facebook post in which he praised his brother’s “remarkable heart and humor.”

“Rob was an editor and columnist at the paper, and one of the most gentle and funny people I’ve ever known. He spent his whole gifted career as a journalist, and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public’s right to know the news,” he wrote in his social media eulogy.

County Executive Steven Schuh told CNN that four of the victims’ bodies were found on the floor of the newsroom and a fifth person died from severe wounds to her upper body.

Two other wounded persons are being treated at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said via tweet that he was “absolutely devastated to learn of his tragedy in Annapolis.” He also asked that residents stay away from the area.

President Trump also sent out a tweet saying he had been informed of the shooting and offered his “thoughts and prayers.”