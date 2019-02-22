Masked woman uses knife to rob a Walgreens in St. Louis

Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Walgreens employee at knifepoint on Wednesday.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that no one was hurt in the incident that took place at around 5:·0 p.m. Wednesday at the store located at 2310 McCausland Avenue.
Authorities say a masked woman armed with a knife demanded money from an employee. The woman took the money from the register and left.
The robber was described as a black woman, between 5’2’’ and 5’3’’, and she was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and a black mask.
On Tuesday night, a similar robbery occurred at the Walgreens store located in the Metro East. A masked woman robbed the store at gunpoint. She was also wearing a mask and there were similarities in the description, though investigators are not yet sure the robberies are linked.
Mujer enmascarada usa cuchillo para robar Walgreens en St. Louis
La policía está buscando a una mujer que robó a un empleado de Walgreens en Knifepoint el miércoles.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que nadie resultó herido en el incidente que ocurrió alrededor de las 5: · 0 p.m. Miércoles en la tienda ubicada en 2310 McCausland Avenue.
Las autoridades dicen que una mujer enmascarada armada con un cuchillo exigió dinero de un empleado. La mujer tomó el dinero del registro y se fue.
La ladrona fue descrita como una mujer negra, entre 5’2 ” y 5’3 ”, y llevaba una sudadera gris con capucha, pantalones negros, zapatos negros, guantes negros y una máscara negra.
El martes por la noche, ocurrió un robo similar en la tienda Walgreens ubicada en Metro East. Una mujer enmascarada robó la tienda a punta de pistola. Ella también llevaba una máscara y había similitudes en la descripción, aunque los investigadores aún no están seguros de que los robos estén relacionados.