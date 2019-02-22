Masked woman uses knife to rob a Walgreens in St. Louis

Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Walgreens employee at knifepoint on Wednesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that no one was hurt in the incident that took place at around 5:·0 p.m. Wednesday at the store located at 2310 McCausland Avenue.

Authorities say a masked woman armed with a knife demanded money from an employee. The woman took the money from the register and left.

The robber was described as a black woman, between 5’2’’ and 5’3’’, and she was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and a black mask.

On Tuesday night, a similar robbery occurred at the Walgreens store located in the Metro East. A masked woman robbed the store at gunpoint. She was also wearing a mask and there were similarities in the description, though investigators are not yet sure the robberies are linked.