Massachusetts prosecutors drop Kevin Spacey sex assault case

Massachusetts prosecutors dropped a criminal case on Wednesday accusing former star Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man at Nantucket bar in 2016 after the victim refused to testify.

Reuters reports that prosecutors said they made the decision to drop the felony indecent assault and batter charge against Spacey after the alleged victim invoked his right under the U.S. Constitution against giving self-incriminating testimony.

Spacey’s lawyers had accused the man of deleting text messages that would support his defense. The man’s phone was also missing.

Spacey had pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his lawyers had called the allegations “patently false.”

Meanwhile, the accuser’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, said in a statement that his client had “shown an enormous amount of courage under difficult circumstances.”

The allegations of sexual assault by Spacey first emerged against the actor via another accuser, who said Spacey tried to seduce him three decades ago when he was 14, leading Netflix to drop Spacey from “House of Cards,” and to his scenes being edited out of the film “All the Money in the World.”