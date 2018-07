Maull’s barbecue sauce back on local grocery shelves in St. Louis

Maull’s barbecue sauce is back on local grocery stores Schnucks and Dierbergs, after the long-standing St. Louis brand had apparently closed down in January.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two different types of sauce were spotted at local supermarkets. The Kansas City and Sweet’n Mild variations were reportedly sitting next to some empty shelf space, where Maull’s “original recipe” might have been before being sold out. Dierbergs also carries special editions “Red Label” and “Black Label.”

The only difference this time around seems to be that the new editions don’t carry the “Maull It!” Slogan, that for years featured on the bottle’s label.

The sauce is reportedly now owned by Allied Investments LLC, a company formed in December 2017. However, production is still ongoing at the Maull’s plant at 219 North Market Street, where the long-standing brand –Louis Maull Co.– famously produced the sauce.

William E. Cooper, an agent and investor in the sauce’s new owners said he was glad the brand could be saved. “It’s a good sauce, and it deserved a better ending,” he said.

Problems with the original brand started in late 2017, when the company was hit with breach-of-contract lawsuits amounting $103,602.