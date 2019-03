Medical marijuana industry trade conference coming to St. Louis

The medical marijuana industry and trade conference will be held at St. Louis’ Union Station and next week, and more than 1,200 people have already purchased tickets.

According to organizers, it will be the largest event of its kind to take place in Missouri.

Hosted by the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) and produced by St. Louis-based Midwest Canna Expo, the conference will be held on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.

The event will run from 8 a.m. each day, wrapping up on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

It is expected that more than 120 exhibitors in the marijuana industry attend the conference.

KFVS reports that the schedule for the event will include lectures from industry leaders, regulatory and program experts versed on how Missouri’s medical marijuana program will be implemented, the license application process, how to prepare license applications, develop business plans and other industry topics.

According to organizers of the event, medical marijuana is expected to create a $500 million industry in Missouri, bringing new jobs and generating millions in tax revenue.

Amendment 2, which allows doctors to recommend medical marijuana as a treatment option for approved patients, was approved by Missouri voters in the November 2018 general election.