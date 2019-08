Medicare for All vs hybrid plans dominate first hour of Democratic debate

For the second night in a row, healthcare dominated the first hour of the second night of round two of the Democratic debate, pitting moderate democrats who prefer a hybrid plan between private and government-provided insurance against those who prefer Medicare for All.

California Senator Kamala Harris went after former vice-president Joe Biden’s plan, saying that his plan would leave millions of Americans uninsured. On his part, Biden criticized Harris’ plan for costing too much and being impractical.

Meanwhile, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet proved to be the most moderate Democrat in the stage tonight, advocating for providing healthcare for all Americans, but not banning private-funded healthcare and force Americans to only have the option of a government-funded system.

Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur who has seen a steady rise with liberal millennials, came out in favor of government-provided healthcare and explained his reasoning from an entrepreneur’s point of view: that if you take the burden of providing healthcare off from businesses’ shoulders, both companies and employees become freer and more mobile to incentivize the economy.