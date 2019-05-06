Meghan and Prince Harry welcome baby boy to their lives

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, who has become the seventh-in-line to the throne.

Reuters reports that the yet unnamed baby was born in the early hours of the morning weighing 3.2 kg. The baby is the couple’s first child.

Prince Harry told reporters in Windsor, west of London, where the couple live: “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support from everybody out there.”

Harry added: “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I say, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little baby is absolutely to die for.”

The British media reported that the queen and other members of the royal family were delighted by the news. Prime Minister Theresa May sent congratulations.

May told the couple via Twitter: “Wishing you all the best at this happy time.”