Meghan and Prince Harry welcome baby boy to their lives

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, who has become the seventh-in-line to the throne.
Reuters reports that the yet unnamed baby was born in the early hours of the morning weighing 3.2 kg. The baby is the couple’s first child.
Prince Harry told reporters in Windsor, west of London, where the couple live: “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support from everybody out there.”
Harry added: “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I say, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little baby is absolutely to die for.”
The British media reported that the queen and other members of the royal family were delighted by the news. Prime Minister Theresa May sent congratulations.
May told the couple via Twitter: “Wishing you all the best at this happy time.”
Meghan y el príncipe Harry dan bienvenida a bebé a sus vidas
Meghan, la duquesa de Sussex y esposa del príncipe británico Harry, dio a luz a un niño el lunes, que se ha convertido en el séptimo miembro del trono.
Reuters informa que el bebé aún sin nombre nació en las primeras horas de la mañana con un peso de 3,2 kg. El bebé es el primer hijo de la pareja.
El príncipe Harry dijo a los reporteros en Windsor, al oeste de Londres, donde vive la pareja: “Cómo cualquier mujer hace lo que hace está más allá de la comprensión, pero estamos absolutamente encantados y muy agradecidos con todo el apoyo de todos”.
Harry agregó: “Fue increíble, absolutamente increíble. Como digo, estoy increíblemente orgullosa de mi esposa y, como todo padre y madre diría que su bebé es absolutamente increíble, este pequeño bebé es absolutamente para morirse “.
Los medios británicos informaron que la reina y otros miembros de la familia real estaban encantados con la noticia. La primera ministra Theresa May envió felicitaciones.
May le dijo a la pareja a través de Twitter: “Deseándoles lo mejor en este momento feliz”.