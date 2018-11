Melania Trump calls for removal of deputy national security advisor

President Donald Trump is considering replacing his deputy national security advisor after she feuded with first lady Melania Trump, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Melania complained to the president that she was unhappy with how she was being treated by Mira Ricardel, a former Boeing Co executive who worked on the Trump presidential campaign and was picked by National Security Advisor John Bolton to be his deputy earlier this year.

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham let no room for doubts. “It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.”

Reuters reports that Melania asked the president to remove Ricardel after their dealings over the Africa trip “didn’t go well”. Another source said that Melania felt Ricardel tried to short-change the first lady in terms of U.S. government resources allocated to support her Africa tour.

The White House and the National Security Council did not respond to requests for comment.

Ricardel could not be reached for comment and Bolton is currently traveling in Asia with Vice President Mike Pence.

Ricardel is the second member of the Trump administration rumored to be removed this week, after sources were cited as saying that Trump was looking to remove Department of Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.