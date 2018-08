Melania Trump’s parents become US citizens

The parents of First Lady Melania Trump became naturalized U.S. citizens, taking the oath in a private ceremony in New York, according to their attorney.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, originally from Slovenia, have lived in the United States for over a decade, during which time they gained permanent legal residence, according to the couple’s immigration lawyer, Michael Wildes.

CNBC reports that Wildes told reporters the couple “have travailed a wonderful journey like millions have, in getting citizenship and waiting the requisite period of time.”

The White House declined to comment on the Knavses’ newly acquired status, saying they were “not part of the administration and deserve privacy.”

Melania’s parents lived between Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago for several years before reportedly moving to the Washington suburbs following Trump’s inauguration. They are frequently spotted traveling with the First Lady and Trump’s son, Barron Trump.

Trump, who ran on an anti-immigration platform has been frequently criticized for having a double standard when it comes to those close to him. Trump has railed against the family visa system, or so-called chain migration, which permits U.S. citizens to sponsor their family members for visas. However, that seems the likeliest way in which the Knavses acquired their citizenship.