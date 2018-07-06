Merkel and Orban clash over migration in Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered two different points of view regarding the migrant crisis that Europe is facing.

At a joint news conference in Berlin, Merkel appealed to Europe’s “humanity” in dealing with immigration. Meanwhile, Orban claimed that the only humane thing to do is close off borders and help the countries that migrants came from.

“I believe – and this is the difference – Europe’s soul is humanity. And if we want to keep that soul, if Europe and its values wants to succeed in the world, then it must not close itself off,” Merkel said.

On Wednesday, Merkel reached an agreement with her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to tighten controls at the Austrian border to stop people who have applied for asylum in other EU countries from entering Germany.

The agreement prevented the breaking up of her four-month-old coalition government with her conservative allies of the Christian Social Unity in Bavaria party, which is led by Seehofer.

Merkel underlined that Europe should not become “some sort of fortress.”

Meanwhile, Orban said that Europe should remove factors that were encouraging migrants to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

“If we want to act humanely, then there must be no pull-factor. And there is only one solution: closing off of the borders, and bringing the support over there. And not let those in who bring problems,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

Europe reached a deal on migration last week, however several implementation details remain to be resolved. Since 2015, Germany has allowed around 1,5 million people to enter the country, while Hungary has constantly rejected a scheme to relocate refugees from overcrowded camps in Greece and Italy.