Merkel and Orban clash over migration in Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered two different points of view regarding the migrant crisis that Europe is facing.
At a joint news conference in Berlin, Merkel appealed to Europe’s “humanity” in dealing with immigration. Meanwhile, Orban claimed that the only humane thing to do is close off borders and help the countries that migrants came from.
“I believe – and this is the difference – Europe’s soul is humanity. And if we want to keep that soul, if Europe and its values wants to succeed in the world, then it must not close itself off,” Merkel said.
On Wednesday, Merkel reached an agreement with her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to tighten controls at the Austrian border to stop people who have applied for asylum in other EU countries from entering Germany.
The agreement prevented the breaking up of her four-month-old coalition government with her conservative allies of the Christian Social Unity in Bavaria party, which is led by Seehofer.
Merkel underlined that Europe should not become “some sort of fortress.”
Meanwhile, Orban said that Europe should remove factors that were encouraging migrants to cross the Mediterranean Sea.
“If we want to act humanely, then there must be no pull-factor. And there is only one solution: closing off of the borders, and bringing the support over there. And not let those in who bring problems,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said.
Europe reached a deal on migration last week, however several implementation details remain to be resolved. Since 2015, Germany has allowed around 1,5 million people to enter the country, while Hungary has constantly rejected a scheme to relocate refugees from overcrowded camps in Greece and Italy.
Merkel y Orban chocan en tema de migración en Europa
La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, y el primer ministro húngaro, Viktor Orban, ofrecieron dos puntos de vista diferentes sobre la crisis migratoria que enfrenta Europa.
En una conferencia de prensa conjunta en Berlín, Merkel apeló a la “humanidad” de Europa al tratar con la inmigración. Mientras tanto, Orban afirmó que lo único humanitario que se puede hacer es cerrar las fronteras y ayudar a los países de donde provienen los inmigrantes.
“Creo, y esta es la diferencia, el alma de Europa es la humanidad. Y si queremos mantener esa alma, si Europa y sus valores quieren tener éxito en el mundo, entonces no debe cerrarse”, dijo Merkel.
El miércoles, Merkel llegó a un acuerdo con su ministro del Interior, Horst Seehofer, para reforzar los controles en la frontera con Austria y evitar que las personas que han solicitado asilo en otros países de la UE ingresen a Alemania.
El acuerdo impidió la ruptura de su gobierno de coalición de cuatro meses de antigüedad, apaciguando a sus aliados conservadores del partido Unidad Social Cristiana en Bavaria, liderado por Seehofer.
Merkel subrayó que Europa no debería convertirse en “una especie de fortaleza”.
Mientras tanto, Orban dijo que Europa debería eliminar los factores que alientan a los inmigrantes a cruzar el mar Mediterráneo.
“Si queremos actuar humanamente, entonces no debe haber un factor de atracción. Y solo hay una solución: cerrar las fronteras y llevar el apoyo allí. Y no dejen entrar a los que traen problemas”, dijo el primer ministro húngaro.
Europa llegó a un acuerdo sobre migración la semana pasada, sin embargo, varios detalles de implementación aún no se han resuelto. Desde 2015, Alemania ha permitido que alrededor de 1,5 millones de personas ingresen al país, mientras que Hungría ha rechazado constantemente un plan para reubicar a refugiados de campamentos sobre ocupados en Grecia e Italia.