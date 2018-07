Merkel averts coalition government split

German Chancellor Angela Merkel managed to reach a deal on immigration to avoid the split of her coalition government. Her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, had threatened to resign amid the migrants crisis but has now dropped his threat.

Seehofer leads the Christian Social Union in Bavaria party, which allowed Merkel to secure her national win four months ago, but rifts within the coalition surfaced over the immigration crisis facing Europe.

The BBC reports that Merkel agreed to tighten controls at the Austrian border to stop people who have applied for asylum in other EU countries from entering Germany.

Merkel has been one of the most prominent voices supporting the accepting of refugees coming from Africa, which has put her at odds with her more conservative allies. Germany is the European country that has received the most immigrants since 2015, with the number at almost 1,5 million.

However, differences might arise now within her own party, as her center-left Social Democrat partners rejected the government’s proposal of setting up transit centers near the border. The party’s spokesman on migration, Aziz Bozkurt, told newspaper Die Welt that “transit centers are in no way covered by the coalition agreement.”

The Social Democrat party had rejected such centers in 2015, when migrant numbers were higher than now.