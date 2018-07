Merkel will work at “under pressure” relationship with United States

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would work on Germany’s “under pressure” relationship with the United States but that Washington could no longer be relied on on the international stage.

At a news conference, Merkel described Germany’s relationship with the United States as “crucial” even after confrontation with Trump during the past NATO and G7 summits.

Last week, Trump said in Brussels that Germany was a “captive” of Russia due to its energy reliance.

Merkel faces a myriad of challenges both at home and abroad. Europe is more divided than ever on immigration and her pro-refugee stance has alienated some of the domestic allies of her coalition government.

Merkel has also been thrust into filling the leadership void left vacant by the United States since the election of Trump. Many see Merkel as the new leader of the free world as the United States retreats into itself due to Trump’s nationalistic policies.

However, it is clear for Germany that the U.S. remains a key ally, despite current tensions.

“One can say that the values, or our usual framework, are under strong pressure at the moment,” said Merkel.

“However, the transatlantic working relationship, including with the U.S. president, is crucial for us and I will carry on cultivating it,” she added.