Metro dealing with shortage of bus drivers

Metro is facing a shortage of bus drivers which, as it warned commuters on Wednesday morning, could lead to delays.

Metro recommended via Twitter that riders allow extra time for their trip and check the status of buses on their route by calling 314-231-2345 or texting 314-207-9786.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jessica Mefford-Miller, Metro executive director, said on Wednesday evening that a small number of routes were affected as the agency deals with a shortage of about 50 drivers. She added that some managers have taken on driving duties.

The local newspaper also reports that amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 tweeted a photo of a July 22 memo from Medford-Miller that cited an increased number of drivers “calling off work or declining additional assignments” for that delay. The union’s contract expired June 30 and both sides are negotiating a new agreement.