Metro Trans Umbrella Group Leaves St. Louis PrideFest Parade Over Police Marching in Uniform

The Metro Trans Umbrella Group announced on Wednesday that the organization will not be participating in the St. Louis Pride parade to be held on Sunday.

Sayer Johnson, the executive director of the group, told “St. Louis on the Air”: “The Metro Trans Umbrella Group is removing ourselves as grand marshal of the St. Louis Pride parade”. Johnson added that the group’s members are disappointed that PrideFest will allow uniformed police officers to march in the parade.

The announcement comes after the decision by Pride St. Louis to allow officers to march in uniform, in a reversal of an earlier announcement that they would not be allowed to.

Pride St. Louis’s director of diversity and inclusion, Jordan Braxton, said on the talk show: “I’m disappointed that they’re not going to be grand marshals, but I respect their decision.”

The St. Louis Public Radio reports that Johnson said the decision came after conversations with stakeholders and constituents.

“A parade is great. Fantastic. It’s a couple of hours out of one day of the year and, you know, Pride for many of us marks a year of survival, not necessarily a celebration. And so it’s disappointing, and I hope that it helps shift the conversation away from all of these things, because really what we’re doing is we’re struggling to get our basic needs met as a community. Survival is where we’re at.”

Braxton said he understood Johnson’s point of view: “We’ve opened up a larger conversation. The conversation that we shed light on, that people in the trans community don’t have equal housing… food, lodging, health care. So we started that conversation, and hopefully moving forward we can continue these conversations, and have the entire St. Louis community understand the needs.”