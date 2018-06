Mexican candidate fined for illegal financing; to be investigated by federal agencies

Mexican presidential candidate Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, better known as “El Bronco”, has been fined by the National Electoral Institute (INE) with the amount of $739,000 Mexican pesos (roughly $36,000 US dollars) after being found guilty of using illegal mechanisms to obtain the signatures required to run as an independent candidate.

Rodríguez Calderón will also be subject to prosecution by the Attorney General, the Attorney against electoral crimes, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Congress of the State of Nuevo Léon, of which he was governor.

On Wednesday, he was found guilty of using Nuevo León’s government personnel during work hours to gather signatures supporting his candidacy, which is prohibited by federal law. According to the prosecution’s documents, employees who gathered signatures for the candidate received cards charged with money that they could then use in supermarkets and self-service stores.

The candidate has also been accused of embezzlement, which he carried out by using money from shell companies.

Rodríguez Calderón’s campaign also failed to disclose up to six million pesos spent during his campaign and whose precedence remains unspecified.

The candidate has defended himself from the accusations but the agencies have maintained they will go forward with the investigation.

The candidate, the only independent left in the race, is currently in fourth place in the polls, less than two weeks before the general election.