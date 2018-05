Mexican candidate for Congress runs campaign via Tinder

Ana Sofía Orellana, the Mexican candidate for Congress representing the 17th District of Puebla, has drawn controversy for running part of her campaign via Tinder, a popular dating app.

Several pictures on her profile show her in lingerie with her campaign slogan, “Politics was never this attractive… until I gave it color.” Orellana, a model and singer, is running as candidate for the party Nueva Alianza.

El Sol de Puebla, a local newspaper, reports that the candidate said in an interview that she uses the social network so her followers know that, apart from being a singer, model and actress, she is also running for public office, and she plans to be transparent to the public about this.

“I don’t hide any part of me, what I am I want to show everywhere, I won’t be a singer in one place, an actress in other, a model in other and a candidate in other. I am the same person everywhere.”

Orellana acknowledged that people often put into question whether she has the merits to run for office, and that they often imply that she may have done other things to get to where she is.

“On social networks, they say things such as that I’m not capable of doing this, or that I managed to get the candidacy in a certain way, implying that I offered things in return, and that’s not the way it is. Things came about very organically, the party wanted to recruit me.”

Orellana also defended her campaign strategy, saying that it has helped her become known while funds are liberated for party candidates.

Orellana describes herself in her Tinder bio as a 24-year-old woman who’s “idealist, a dreamer, an architecture undergraduate and a mother of a five-year-old.” Among her proposals are more severe sentences for rapists and killers.