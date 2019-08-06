Mexican director champions immigrants at Walk of Fame ceremony

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro unveiled his star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, and used it as an opportunity to talk about his Mexican roots and defend immigrants.

Singer Lana Del Rey presented the director with his star. “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams and more gathered along the Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate Del Toro and his career, which includes films like “Pan’s Labyrinth” and the 2018 Oscar best picture winner “The Shape of Water.”

Los Angeles Times reports that Del Toro showered his supporters with waves and hugs throughout the events leading up to the unveiling of the 2,669th star, which he dedicated to all immigrants.

Del Toro told the crowd: “As a Mexican, receiving this star is a gesture, and no gesture right now can be banal or simple. This is very important that this is happening right now because I can tell, to all of you —all immigrants from every nation — that you should believe in the possibilities and not the obstacles, ever.”

He continued: “Do not believe the lies they tell about us. Believe in the stories you have inside and believe that we all can make a difference and we all have stories to tell, and we all can contribute to the art and the craft and the world in any way we see fit.”

Del Toro also addressed more directly the political moment the United States, and Latin immigrants, are facing: “Right now, we are in a moment of great fear — great fear and great division. It’s used to divide us. It’s used to tell us that we’re all different, that we shouldn’t trust each other. And these lies make us easier to control and make it easier to hate each other. But the antidote to that is to come together, to realize that those divisions are complete fantasies. When people say you dwell in fantasy, I say, ‘I don’t.’ Politicians do.”

Del Toro concluded the ceremony by kissing and waving a Mexican flag above his newly unveiled star.