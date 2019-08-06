Mexican director champions immigrants at Walk of Fame ceremony

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro unveiled his star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, and used it as an opportunity to talk about his Mexican roots and defend immigrants.
Singer Lana Del Rey presented the director with his star. “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams and more gathered along the Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate Del Toro and his career, which includes films like “Pan’s Labyrinth” and the 2018 Oscar best picture winner “The Shape of Water.”
Los Angeles Times reports that Del Toro showered his supporters with waves and hugs throughout the events leading up to the unveiling of the 2,669th star, which he dedicated to all immigrants.
Del Toro told the crowd: “As a Mexican, receiving this star is a gesture, and no gesture right now can be banal or simple. This is very important that this is happening right now because I can tell, to all of you —all immigrants from every nation — that you should believe in the possibilities and not the obstacles, ever.”
He continued: “Do not believe the lies they tell about us. Believe in the stories you have inside and believe that we all can make a difference and we all have stories to tell, and we all can contribute to the art and the craft and the world in any way we see fit.”
Del Toro also addressed more directly the political moment the United States, and Latin immigrants, are facing: “Right now, we are in a moment of great fear — great fear and great division. It’s used to divide us. It’s used to tell us that we’re all different, that we shouldn’t trust each other. And these lies make us easier to control and make it easier to hate each other. But the antidote to that is to come together, to realize that those divisions are complete fantasies. When people say you dwell in fantasy, I say, ‘I don’t.’ Politicians do.”
Del Toro concluded the ceremony by kissing and waving a Mexican flag above his newly unveiled star.
Director mexicano defiende a inmigrantes en ceremonia del Paseo de la Fama
El director mexicano Guillermo del Toro dio a conocer su estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood el martes, y la utilizó como una oportunidad para hablar sobre sus raíces mexicanas y defender a los inmigrantes.
La cantante Lana Del Rey le presentó al director su estrella. El director de “Star Wars” J.J. Abrams y más se reunieron a lo largo del Hollywood Boulevard para celebrar Del Toro y su carrera, que incluye películas como “Pan’s Labyrinth” y el ganador de la mejor película de los Oscar en 2018 “The Shape of Water”.
Los Angeles Times informa que Del Toro bañó a sus seguidores con olas y abrazos durante los eventos que condujeron a la presentación de la estrella 2.669, que dedicó a todos los inmigrantes.
Del Toro le dijo a la multitud: “Como mexicano, recibir esta estrella es un gesto, y ningún gesto en este momento puede ser banal o simple. Esto es muy importante que esto esté sucediendo en este momento porque puedo decirles a todos ustedes … inmigrantes de todas las naciones: que creas en las posibilidades y no en los obstáculos, nunca ”.
Él continuó: “No creas las mentiras que cuentan sobre nosotros. Cree en las historias que tienes dentro y cree que todos podemos marcar la diferencia y todos tenemos historias que contar, y todos podemos contribuir al arte, a la artesanía y al mundo de la forma que creamos conveniente “.
Del Toro también abordó más directamente el momento político que enfrentan Estados Unidos y los inmigrantes latinos: “En este momento, estamos en un momento de gran temor, gran miedo y gran división. Se usa para dividirnos. Se usa para decirnos que todos somos diferentes, que no debemos confiar el uno en el otro. Y estas mentiras nos hacen más fáciles de controlar y hacen que sea más fácil odiarnos mutuamente. Pero el antídoto para eso es unirse, darse cuenta de que esas divisiones son fantasías completas. Cuando la gente dice que moras en la fantasía, yo digo “no lo hago”. Los políticos lo hacen “.
Del Toro concluyó la ceremonia besando y agitando una bandera mexicana sobre su estrella recién descubierta.