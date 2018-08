Mexican director’s new film is big bet on all levels

Oscar-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, famous in both Hollywood and Latin America for such impactful movies like “Y tu mamá también”, “Children of Men” and “Gravity” is releasing his new movie later this year.

“Roma” is, according to Cuarón himself, his most personal work yet, “an artful love letter to the women who raised him.” The title comes from a neighborhood in Mexico City, where the director was raised, and brings a year in the life of a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City.

It follows along Cleo, a young domestic worker employed by a small family in the middle-class neighborhood; Adela, Cleo’s co-worker; and Sofia, a mother of four coping with the extended absence of her husband. The plot is set against the background of a country in turmoil by a government-backed militia and student demonstrators.

The film is set to debut this Thursday August 30 at the Venice Film Festival. It will then be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

Entertainment Weekly talked to NYFF director Kent Jones, who’s hosting a Centerpiece screening of “Roma” for this year’s program, and who said that he was “absolutely stunned from beginning to end – by the craftsmanship and the artistry of everyone involved, by the physical power and gravitational force of the images, by the realization that I was seeing something magical: a story of ongoing life grounded within the immensity and mystery of just being here on this planet.”

Jones said “Cuarón’s film is a wonder.”

But “Roma” is not only a bet from Cuarón and an early possible contender come awards season. It is also a bet for Netflix, who will release the film on the platform and in select theaters later this year, simultaneously.

During the last couple of years, the streaming service has experimented with releasing movies with varying success. In contrast with their TV shows, Netflix’s movies have failed to draw universal critical acclaim, which is why bona-fide director Cuarón’s movie might be the perfect antidote for their ailment.

If it succeeds, it will also be a blueprint for original artistic movies released via this platform and might attract other prestigious directors to work hand in hand with Netflix.

The strategy of releasing via streaming service and in theaters could also become the standard to access both the home entertainment market and not have to give up the awards circuit at festivals and come Oscars season.