Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” Guzmán found guilty in trial

Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has been found guilty on all 10 counts at his drug trafficking trial at a federal court in New York.

61-year-old Guzmán was arrested in January 2016 after escaping from prison through a tunnel five months earlier.

The BBC reports that the Mexican kingpin was accused of being behind the powerful Sinaloa cartel, which prosecutors say was the biggest supplier of drugs to the United States.

Key associates of “El Chapo”, including one former lieutenant, testified against him.

During the trial, the court heard previously unheard of details of the drug lord’¡s life.

Court papers unsealed on Friday accused “El Chapo” of having girls as young as 13 drugged before raping them.

According to former associate, Colombian drug trafficker Alex Cifuentes, Guzmán “called the youngest of the girls his ‘vitamins’ because he believed that sexual activity with young girls gave him ‘life’.”

During the trial, Cifuentes also said that Guzmán instructed him to bribe former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto with $100 million dollars in return for ending a manhunt for him. Peña Nieto has not publicly commented on the matter.

The indictment is a consolidation of charges from six federal jurisdictions across the country, including New York, Chicago and Miami.

Prosecutors pooled together evidence acquired over more than a decade, from international partners such as Mexico and Colombia, to build their case. Guzman faces life sentence in prison without parole.