Mexican president decrees tax cuts for U.S. border region

Mexico’s new leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decreed tax cuts for northern states on Monday, saying that they will help power economic growth and deter migration to the United States.

Via an executive order, Lopez Obrador granted lower rates for both value-added and income taxes in more than 40 municipalities bordering the United States.

Reuters reports that Lopez Obrador’s tax cuts could reduce government tax income during 2019, when he will implement a budget that seeks to use spending cuts to help fund new social welfare and infrastructure projects.

Lopez Obrador told business leaders at an event in Monterrey: “This is a very important project to boost investment and job creation.”

The plan will give businesses in the region a tax credits worth 50 percent of VAT dues. Companies that can show they earn more than 90 percent of their revenue in the area are eligible for an income tax credit worth one-third of dues.