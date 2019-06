Mexican president might make migrations concessions to defuse U.S. trade threat

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hinted on Saturday that his country could tighten migration controls, after President Donald Trump threatened the Latin American country with tariffs on Mexican goods.

Reuters reports that López Obrador said he expected “good results” from talks planned in Washington next week. Meanwhile, Trump said he will apply the tariffs on June 10 if Mexico does not halt the flow of illegal immigration from Central America across the U.S.-Mexican border.

In a news conference in Veracruz, López Obrador said Mexico could be ready to step up measures to contain a recent surge in migration in order to reach a deal with the United States.

“The main thing is to inform about what we’re already doing on the migration issue, and if it’s necessary to reinforce these measures without violating human rights, we could be prepared to reach that deal,” López Obrador said.

A Mexican delegation will travel to Washington to discuss the migration dispute with U.S. officials on Wednesday. They will be led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.