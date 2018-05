Mexican presidential candidate doubles down on claim about “kidnapper” running for Senate

Mexican presidential hopeful, José Antonio Meade, wrote on his Twitter account that he won’t retract or apologize for his comments on last Sunday’s debate about an alleged kidnapper running for Senate and backed by presidential frontrunner, leftist López Obrador.

Meade, currently running third in the polls, read a ransom message allegedly written by Nestora Salgado, a candidate for Congress by leftist party Morena, where she demanded five thousand pesos in exchange for the release of a former union leader.

“Nestora Salgado is going to be a senator by Morena. A kidnapper who walked because of a police error,” said the candidate on national television Sunday.

Nestora Salgado demanded an apology and a retraction on Monday, claiming that Meade’s comments were morally damaging to her candidacy and herself. The PRI candidate wrote on Twitter: “I won’t back down nor will I offer an apology. They are just handing her a seat in the Senate. Andrés Manuel’s [López Obrador] amnesty is a reality. I am on the side of the victims and the law. It is time to take a stand,” wrote on Wednesday morning.

López Obrador was attacked on the first debate for proposing an amnesty to criminals, particularly those arrested for minor offenses related to drug trafficking. Supporters of López Obrador have highlighted the difference between an amnesty and a pardon and that such a policy would only target farmers who were forced to grow marijuana and would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. However, critics of the leftist candidate have characterized his proposal as a way to pardon drug lords in exchange for their political support.

Activist Isabel Mirada de Wallace backed Meade’s position on a radio interview with journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva on Wednesday. She said that Salgado had not been exonerated but rather her process had been halted. She asked the National Electoral Institute to discard Salgado’s candidacy, arguing that “someone who is facing charges cannot hold public office.”

Members of the right and the current administration are urging López Obrador to withdraw Salgado’s candidacy, while supporters continue to claim that Meade and the government are trying to criminalize activism by going after Salgado.