Mexican presidential candidates slam Trump over NAFTA and immigration at debate

Mexican presidential candidates took part Sunday night in the second debate ahead of the July 1st election. The debate took place in the border city in Tijuana and focused mainly on immigration, the US-Mexico border and the US foreign policy towards Mexico, shaped by American president Donald Trump.

The four candidates clashed on many topics but they all condemned Donald Trump for his hateful rhetoric towards immigrants and, particularly, Mexicans. Two moments were brought up on different occasions: his portrayal of Mexicans as “rapists and criminals” –which one of the moderators said took him only 30 seconds after announcing his presidential bid in 2015–, and his comments last week when he referred to illegal immigrants as “animals.”

All four candidates said they would stand up to Donald Trump and highlighted that so far no leader has done that. López Obrador, who maintains a lead in the polls, said that he would gain Trump’s respect for Mexico but also that he would seek a friendly relationship with the US president. Ricardo Anaya, who is currently in second place in the polls, was more severe in his stance and put forward the idea that Mexico should put all on the table to get a better treatment from the United States.

He admitted that while the United States might be superior to Mexico on individual topics, Mexico provides a huge line of defense when it comes to terrorism. He mentioned on repeated occasions that since 9/11, not one terrorist has entered the US through Mexico.

Rodríguez Calderón, the only independent candidate left on the race after Margarita Zavala dropped out earlier in the week, echoed Anaya’s sentiment of standing up to Trump but failed to provide a satisfactory answer when one of the moderators asked him what he would do if his standoffish approach made the American president pull out of NAFTA.

José Antonio Meade, the candidate from the political party in power, was criticized by one of the moderators for failing to appoint a Mexican representative to Washington when Trump announced his candidacy, as he was head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the current administration. He countered saying that while things were certainly bad, they could be worse. He pointed to the example of Trump already pulling out of the Paris Agreement and the Iran Nuclear Deal –despite French president Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to the contrary–, while NAFTA is still alive and being renegotiated despite Trump’s threats to pull out of that Agreement, as well.

All four candidates reiterated that Trump needs to respect Mexico because the US need Mexico as much as Mexico needs them. They also highlighted the importance of branching out to different world markets in an effort to be less dependent on trade with the United States, ahead of what could be seven more years of a Trump administration.

The candidates were also quick to condemn Trump’s new policy of deporting from the interior of the country and threatening the status of DREAMers in America. When candidate Anaya commented that the Obama administration had deported more people than any other American administration, both moderators and the rest of the candidates pointed out that the deportation was merely on the border and not to the interior of the country, as Trump is doing now.

Mexico’s presidential election will take place on July 1 and the third debate will take place in the coastal city of Merida on June 12.