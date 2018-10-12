Mexican, US authorities find tunnel along border with California

Mexican and U.S. law enforcement agencies discovered a sophisticated underground tunnel running underneath the border between California and the Mexican state of Baja California.
Newsweek informs that the San Diego sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating an unfinished tunnel featuring a rail system and solar-powered lighting, which they believe was being built by drug smugglers and human traffickers.
The tunnel had its starting point at a residence in Jacume, in Baja California.
On September 19, the Mexican State Police and military forces found the tunnel approximately 221 feet south of the border. According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection report released Tuesday, the tunnel continued north, running underneath the border between the two countries.
The tunnel did not yet have an exit point at a U.S. location, but it did feature a solar-powered lighting system and comfortable ventilation. A rail system also ran the entire length of the tunnel into the United States.
The tunnel had an entry point shaft that went approximately 31 feet down into the soil and was 627 feel in length, going upward 15 feet under the U.S. side.
Tunnels are commonly used by drug traffickers and others looking to cross the border illegally.
Autoridades mexicanas y estadounidenses encuentran túnel a lo largo de frontera con California
Agencias mexicanas y estadounidenses descubrieron un sofisticado túnel subterráneo que se extiende por debajo de la frontera entre California y el estado mexicano de Baja California.
Newsweek informa que el sector de San Diego de Aduanas de los EE. UU. y la Agencia de Protección Fronteriza están investigando un túnel inacabado con un sistema ferroviario e iluminación con energía solar, que creen que estaba siendo construido por narcotraficantes y traficantes de personas.
El túnel tiene su punto de partida en una residencia en Jacume, en Baja California.
El 19 de septiembre, la policía estatal mexicana y las fuerzas militares encontraron el túnel aproximadamente 221 pies al sur de la frontera. Según un informe de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos publicado el martes, el túnel continúa hacia el norte, pasando por debajo de la frontera entre los dos países.
El túnel aún no tenía punto de salida en una ubicación de los EE. UU., pero sí tenía un sistema de iluminación con energía solar y ventilación cómoda. Un sistema ferroviario también corría a lo largo del túnel hasta los Estados Unidos.
El túnel tenía un eje de punto de entrada que descendía aproximadamente 31 pies hacia el suelo y tenía una longitud de 627 pies, subiendo 15 pies por debajo del lado de los EE. UU.
Los túneles son comúnmente utilizados por los narcotraficantes y otros que buscan cruzar la frontera ilegalmente.