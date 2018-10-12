Mexican, US authorities find tunnel along border with California

Mexican and U.S. law enforcement agencies discovered a sophisticated underground tunnel running underneath the border between California and the Mexican state of Baja California.

Newsweek informs that the San Diego sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating an unfinished tunnel featuring a rail system and solar-powered lighting, which they believe was being built by drug smugglers and human traffickers.

The tunnel had its starting point at a residence in Jacume, in Baja California.

On September 19, the Mexican State Police and military forces found the tunnel approximately 221 feet south of the border. According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection report released Tuesday, the tunnel continued north, running underneath the border between the two countries.

The tunnel did not yet have an exit point at a U.S. location, but it did feature a solar-powered lighting system and comfortable ventilation. A rail system also ran the entire length of the tunnel into the United States.

The tunnel had an entry point shaft that went approximately 31 feet down into the soil and was 627 feel in length, going upward 15 feet under the U.S. side.

Tunnels are commonly used by drug traffickers and others looking to cross the border illegally.