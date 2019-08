Mexico and US agree on deal to end tomato tariff dispute

Mexican tomato producers managed to strike a last-minute agreement with the Trump administration to avert an investigation and end a tariff dispute, government officials said on Wednesday.

Reuters reports that under the draft accord with the Commerce Department, the majority of Mexican tomato exports will be subject to border inspections, and specialty tomatoes will face higher reference prices on the American marketplace.

Graciela Marquez, the Mexican Economy Minister, said via Twitter that the accord kept the U.S. market open for exporters. Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said it “has enforcement provisions that completely eliminate the injurious effects of Mexican tomatoes, as well as prince suppression and undercutting.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose relations with the Trump administration have been fraught over trade and immigration, called the agreement “very good news” during his regular news conference.

Reuters informs that Mexican tomato growers had been negotiating for deal since May, when the US government imposed a 17.5% tariff on Mexican tomatoes after both sides failed to renew an earlier agreement.