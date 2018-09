Mexico commemorates anniversary of deadly earthquakes

Mexico commemorated on Wednesday the victims of two deadly earthquakes, both of which took place on September 19, one in 1985 that left at least 9,500 dead and another just last year that killed more than 360.

Last year’s quake killed 228 people in the capital and 141 more in nearby states.

Victims’ relatives gathered at the site of a seven-story downtown office building that collapsed in last year’s 7.1-magnitude quake.

Since then, the rubble has been cleared, but the building site remains blocked off with plywood. Friends and family of the 49 victims at the site have posted signs with messages of love on the fencing.

Remembrances were also held at other disaster sites, as Fox News reports, including an elementary school where 37 people died, many of them children.

Mexico City also held its annual earthquake drill, with the famous quake alarm sounding off at exactly 1:16 p.m. across the metropolis.

The city has laid out plans for a permanent memorial but has not moved forward.

Early Wednesday morning, President Enrique Peña Nieto presided over the raising of a massive Mexican flag to mark the anniversary of the country’s most devastating quake to date. A 1985 8.0-magnitude earthquake that shaped the history and face of contemporary Mexico City.