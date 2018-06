Mexico could see its biggest political shift in decades on July 1 election

Mexicans will cast their ballots next Sunday July 1st, in what could be the biggest shift in politics the country has seen in decades.

Frontrunner Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of the leftist party MORENA, is the likely winner. The politician has had such a commanding lead in the polls that even conservative pundits have claimed he will win by a landslide. Some experts say AMLO (as he is also known) could capture half of the total votes.

As his victory seems imminent, most commentators have shifted their focused to the congressional contests. While the MORENA party seems poised to capture several dozen Congress seats, not everyone is sure that they will get a majority. If AMLO and his party were to capture a majority, many structural reforms passed by the incumbent administration could be in jeopardy.

The projected next Mexican president’s popularity is not new, but he has been defeated twice before in a national election. What many experts agree is different now is a widespread disenchantment with traditional politicians that have left the country as the most violent in the world, only behind war-torn countries like Syria and Iraq. Structural reforms passed by neoliberal politicians have also increased poverty instead of reducing it, leaving Mexicans with a desire for a deep-rooted change. In this regard, AMLO is seen by many on the right as the Mexican Donald Trump. In fact, some of his promises echo those of the U.S. president. AMLO’s promise to root out corruption from the top reminds some of Trump’s claims to “drain out the swamp.”

For people on the left, however, AMLO is the Mexican Bernie Sanders. Many of his campaign promises have focused around funding more social programs that benefit the poor, the elderly and the youth. His detractors accuse him of being an extreme socialist that will turn Mexico into another Venezuela. Meanwhile, his supporters have assured prominent businessmen that AMLO supports foreign capital investment and will make Mexico of a better country in which to invest in.

That is, for many, the big question mark of the upcoming election. If AMLO wins, which version of the candidate will Mexico get?