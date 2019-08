Mexico declares El Paso mass shooting an act of “terrorism against Mexicans”

Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican foreign minister, called on Monday the mass shooting at a Texas Walmart that took the lives of eight Mexican nationals an act of terrorism against Mexican citizens, and vowed to take legal action.

BuzzFeed News reports that Ebrard said the Mexican government will “definitely” launch legal action against the selling and distribution of assault rifles in the U.S., though it remained unclear what type of legal action the government of Mexico is planning.

“We consider this an act of terror. In this case it was in US territory but it was terrorism against Mexicans. Mexico is outraged,” said Ebrard at a press conference in El Paso.

In addition to the eight Mexican nationals who were killed, six Mexicans were also injured.

Ebrard told reporters that he will share information given to him by US authorities with Mexico’s attorney general to determine whether the suspected shooter should be extradited to Mexico to also face prosecution for the killings of Mexican citizens.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also called for gun control on Monday. He said at a press conference: “We want a respectful relationship with the US government and to say that we lament the loss of human lives in that country. It hurts about our dead, but it also hurts that human beings of other nationalities lost their lives.”