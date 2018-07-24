Mexico goes from 14th place to 3rd in women’s presence in Senate

After the past general elections of July 1, the Mexican Senate will see increase in female presence by almost 20%.
Starting December 1, when the newly-elected officials are sworn in, women will make up 49 percent of the Senate, occupying 63 out of the 128 seats. This will mean that Mexico’s upper house will be the 3rd most gender-equal in the world.
Meanwhile, in Congress, Mexico will go from the 9th place in the world up to the fourth, in women’s representation in the lower house. Only Rwanda, Cuba and Bolivia have better representation, according to data published by global inter parliamentary institution Inter-Parliamentary Union.
Also, five women who identify as indigenous will be sworn into Congress after winning their districts last July 1.
The study “Parity and gender agenda in the LXIV legislature of Congress”, authored by investigator Lorena Vázquez Correa, points out that “the increment in women’s representation in the Mexican Congress is the result of institutional and social efforts to guarantee that women make use of their full political and electoral rights in equal measure as men, on the federal, state and local levels.”
México pasa del puesto 14 al 3 en presencia de mujeres en el Senado
Después de las pasadas elecciones generales del 1 de julio, el Senado mexicano verá un aumento en la presencia femenina en casi un 20%.
A partir del 1 de diciembre, cuando los funcionarios recién elegidos presten juramento, las mujeres constituirán el 49 por ciento del Senado, ocupando 63 de los 128 escaños. Esto significará que la cámara alta de México será la tercera más equitativa en términos de género en el mundo.
Mientras tanto, en el Congreso, México pasará del noveno lugar en el mundo hasta el cuarto, en la representación de mujeres en la cámara baja. Solo Ruanda, Cuba y Bolivia tienen una mejor representación, según los datos publicados por la institución interparlamentaria global Unión Interparlamentaria.
Además, cinco mujeres que se identifican como indígenas serán juradas al Congreso después de ganar sus distritos el 1 de julio pasado.
El estudio “La paridad y la agenda de género en la LXIV legislatura del Congreso”, escrito por la investigadora Lorena Vázquez Correa, señala que “el incremento en la representación de las mujeres en el Congreso mexicano es el resultado de esfuerzos institucionales y sociales para garantizar que las mujeres utilicen sus plenos derechos políticos y electorales en igual medida que los hombres, a nivel federal, estatal y local”.