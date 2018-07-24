Mexico goes from 14th place to 3rd in women’s presence in Senate

After the past general elections of July 1, the Mexican Senate will see increase in female presence by almost 20%.

Starting December 1, when the newly-elected officials are sworn in, women will make up 49 percent of the Senate, occupying 63 out of the 128 seats. This will mean that Mexico’s upper house will be the 3rd most gender-equal in the world.

Meanwhile, in Congress, Mexico will go from the 9th place in the world up to the fourth, in women’s representation in the lower house. Only Rwanda, Cuba and Bolivia have better representation, according to data published by global inter parliamentary institution Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Also, five women who identify as indigenous will be sworn into Congress after winning their districts last July 1.

The study “Parity and gender agenda in the LXIV legislature of Congress”, authored by investigator Lorena Vázquez Correa, points out that “the increment in women’s representation in the Mexican Congress is the result of institutional and social efforts to guarantee that women make use of their full political and electoral rights in equal measure as men, on the federal, state and local levels.”