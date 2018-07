Mexico had more homicides in 2017 than previously reported

The number of homicides in Mexico is higher than it was initially reported in January, according to data released by the Mexican National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) on Monday.

The country had 31,174 homicides in 2017, not 25,339 as it was initially reported. This is an increase of 27% compared with 2016, which saw 24,559 homicides. The official figure reported by the Mexican government at the beginning of the year was corrected by the statistics institute.

This means that Mexico also showed an increase in its homicide rate. The country had 25 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide, up 20 per 100,000 in 2016, the INEGI said in a news release. This means that 2017 was the deadliest year in Mexican recent history, since figures started being recorded, in 1990.

The newly-corrected figures would put Mexico’s homicide rate near the levels of Brazil and Colombia at 27 per 100,000.

Countries like Honduras and El Salvador, among the most violent in the world, have homicide rates of around 60 per 100,000. Some US cities also top Mexico’s homicide rate, like Chicago, Detroit and New Orleans.