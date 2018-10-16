Mexico looks to exorcize demons from 7-0 defeat in friendly against Chile

Mexico will play a friendly match against Chile this Tuesday, and for Mexico interim coach Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, this is the opportunity to exorcize the demons from the 7-0 defeat the Mexican side suffered against Chile two years ago, at the 2016 Copa America.
Perhaps the most humiliating moment for a Mexican national team, that defeat will be remembered forever. However, that game is in the past as both national teams went on to have very different fates in the last two years and come into the friendly looking to find the right footing ahead of the next summer tournaments.
Ferretti hopes his side will be able to put that match out of their mind and get a good result, rather than focus on the past.
“This is a preparation match, a new stage, there are new players,” he said. “There’s a not-so-friendly atmosphere ere around that game because of the way in which they lost. But you shouldn’t play with fear, thinking about what happened. You have to be calm, think about things well.”
The Mexican side comes from a 3-2 victory in a friendly against Costa Rica last week.
The Mexican and Chilean national sides will meet Tuesday in a friendly match in Querétaro. Since facing each other two years ago, Mexico got knocked out Copa América but went on to qualify for the 2018 Russia World Cup. The Chilean team went on to win that Copa América but failed to qualify for this year’s world tournament.
México busca exorcizar a demonios de derrota por 7-0 en amistoso contra Chile
México jugará un partido amistoso contra Chile este martes, y para el entrenador interino de México, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, esta es la oportunidad de exorcizar a los demonios de la derrota por 7-0 que sufrió el equipo mexicano contra Chile hace dos años, en la Copa América 2016.
Quizás el momento más humillante para un equipo nacional mexicano, esa derrota será recordada para siempre. Sin embargo, ese juego está en el pasado ya que ambos equipos nacionales tuvieron destinos muy diferentes en los últimos dos años y entraron en el amistoso buscando el pie derecho antes de los próximos torneos de verano.
Ferretti espera que su equipo sea capaz de olvidarse de ese partido y obtener un buen resultado, en lugar de centrarse en el pasado.
“Este es un partido de preparación, una nueva etapa, hay nuevos jugadores”, dijo. “Hay un ambiente no tan amigable alrededor de ese juego debido a la forma en que perdieron. Pero no debes jugar con miedo, pensando en lo que sucedió. Tienes que estar tranquilo, pensar bien las cosas”.
El equipo mexicano viene de una victoria por 3-2 en un amistoso contra Costa Rica la semana pasada.
Los equipos nacionales de México y Chile se enfrentarán el martes en un partido amistoso en Querétaro. Desde que se enfrentaron hace dos años, México perdió la Copa América, pero se clasificó para la Copa Mundial de Rusia 2018. El equipo chileno ganó la Copa América pero no se clasificó para el torneo mundial de este año.