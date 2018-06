Mexico retaliates to Trump with tariffs on $3 billion worth of US exports

The Mexican government has announced a series of tariffs against US exports to its market valued at $3 billion.

The measure is a retaliation to the recently imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum announced by the Trump administration targeting Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

Mexico had promised it would retaliate and on Tuesday it announced the tariffs against American products, which range between 15% and 25% and could raise the price of US goods by that amount.

“It is necessary and urgent to impose measures equivalent to the measures implemented by the US,” read a statement issued by the Mexican government.

Some of the products targeted include pork, apples, potatoes, bourbon and different types of cheese.

While Mexico imports more products than it exports, it is the second largest market for US exports, only behind Canada, and the tariffs were designed to have a significant impact on the targeted US industries.

For instance, Mexico is the largest market for US pork exports, according to the National Pork Producers Council. The industry trade group said that 25% of US pork exports last year went to Mexico.

Jim Heimerl, the trade group’s president said that “a 20% tariff eliminates our ability to compete effectively in Mexico.” Heimerl, also a pork producer from Johnstown, Ohio, said that this was “devastating to my family and pork producing families across the United States.”

The North American Free Trade Agreement prevented tariffs to be imposed between its members –the US, Canada and Mexico– but president Donald Trump had long complained about NAFTA and negotiations are currently underway to sign a different agreement.

Canada and the European Union have also announced retaliatory measures.