Mexico says it’s ready for U.S. Free Trade Deal with or without Canada

Mexico’s chief NAFTA negotiator said on Thursday via tweet that Mexico is ready to move ahead with a “bilateral” free trade agreement with the U.S. and without Canada if necessary.
Kenneth Smith Ramos, the director of the trade and NAFTA Office at the Embassy of Mexico, said that although Mexico remains hopeful that negotiations between Washington and Ottawa will be successful in keeping a trilateral agreement, a two-way agreement would still be positive for his country.
“We hope the U.S. and Canada will conclude their bilateral negotiation shortly. If that is not possible we are ready to advance bilaterally with the U.S.,” he wrote on Twitter. “The agreement in principle that we closed with the U.S. is positive for Mexico because it preserves free trade and modernizes our trade agreement in key areas for today’s economy.”
Ramos’s comments echo Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo’s, who said on Wednesday that Mexico needs a deal with the United States, regardless of Canada’s decision.
“If in the end we see a scenario that we don’t expect nor hope for but can’t be ruled out — that there’s no agreement between Canada and the U.S. – then Mexico needs to take the next step, advancing on a bilateral deal, if it’s necessary,” Guajardo said.
México dice que está listo para acuerdo de libre comercio de EE. UU. con o sin Canadá
El principal negociador del TLCAN de México dijo el jueves vía tweet que México está listo para avanzar con un acuerdo de libre comercio “bilateral” con los EE. UU. y sin Canadá si es necesario.
Kenneth Smith Ramos, director de Comercio y Oficina del TLCAN en la Embajada de México, dijo que aunque México mantiene la esperanza de que las negociaciones entre Washington y Ottawa tendrán éxito en mantener un acuerdo trilateral, un acuerdo bilateral sería positivo para su país.
“Esperamos que EE. UU. y Canadá concluyan su negociación bilateral en breve. Si eso no es posible, estamos listos para avanzar bilateralmente con los EE. UU.”, escribió en Twitter. “El acuerdo de principio que cerramos con los Estados Unidos es positivo para México porque preserva el libre comercio y moderniza nuestro acuerdo comercial en áreas clave para la economía actual”.
Los comentarios de Ramos hacen eco de los del ministro de Economía mexicano, Ildefonso Guajardo, quien dijo el miércoles que México necesita un acuerdo con los Estados Unidos, independientemente de la decisión de Canadá.
“Si al final vemos un escenario que no esperamos pero no podemos descartar, que no hay acuerdo entre Canadá y EE. UU., entonces México debe dar el siguiente paso, avanzar en un acuerdo bilateral, si es necesario “, dijo Guajardo.