Mexico says it’s ready for U.S. Free Trade Deal with or without Canada

Mexico’s chief NAFTA negotiator said on Thursday via tweet that Mexico is ready to move ahead with a “bilateral” free trade agreement with the U.S. and without Canada if necessary.

Kenneth Smith Ramos, the director of the trade and NAFTA Office at the Embassy of Mexico, said that although Mexico remains hopeful that negotiations between Washington and Ottawa will be successful in keeping a trilateral agreement, a two-way agreement would still be positive for his country.

“We hope the U.S. and Canada will conclude their bilateral negotiation shortly. If that is not possible we are ready to advance bilaterally with the U.S.,” he wrote on Twitter. “The agreement in principle that we closed with the U.S. is positive for Mexico because it preserves free trade and modernizes our trade agreement in key areas for today’s economy.”

Ramos’s comments echo Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo’s, who said on Wednesday that Mexico needs a deal with the United States, regardless of Canada’s decision.

“If in the end we see a scenario that we don’t expect nor hope for but can’t be ruled out — that there’s no agreement between Canada and the U.S. – then Mexico needs to take the next step, advancing on a bilateral deal, if it’s necessary,” Guajardo said.