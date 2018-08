Mexico says NAFTA talks with US are “advancing”; Canada could rejoin soon

Mexico’s economy minister said on Thursday that his team is working hard to reach a deal with the United States on a new North American Free Trade Agreement, and that they were currently discussing new rules for the auto industry, which has been one of the main points of contention for the United States.

After a second day of meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer in Washington, Guajardo said talks were “advancing” but did not offer any hints on how long it would take to settle U.S. Mexico issues before Canada could rejoin.

“We keep working, we are advancing and progressing with various issues, this morning we covered a good number of them,” said Guajardo.

Asked by reporters if Canada would take part next week in the talks, he said “possibly”, but underlined that a Mexico-U.S. bilateral agreement had to be reached first.

Reuters reports that for Thursday’s meeting with Lightizer, Guajardo was joined by Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s pick for chief NAFTA negotiator, Jesus Seade.

Seade said of the meeting: “We are advancing well, but there are a lot of things to review… It is not clear if we will finish this week or the next.”