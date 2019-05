Mexico seeks to arrest former Pemex CEO

A Mexican judge has issued an arrest warrant for former Pemex Chief Executive Officer Emilio Lozoya, state news agency Notimex reported on Tuesday.

The warrant is part of president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s anti-corruption campaign. Obrador’s financial crimes chief, Santiago Nieto, announced that his agency had frozen the bank accounts of Lozoya and the steel company Altos Hornos de Mexico SA as part of a corruption probe.

Bloomberg reports that Alonso Ancira, chairman of steelmaker known as AHMSA, was arrested in Spain, the company confirmed in a statement.

Nieto wrote on his Twitter account: “Mexico’s government policy is zero tolerance to corruption and impunity.”

Lozoya was a longtime confidant of former President Enrique Peña Nieto and manned his 2012 campaign before being named CEO of Pemex.

The attorney general’s office hasn’t made any statements on the matter.