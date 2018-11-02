Mexico Supreme Court says ban on recreational marijuana is unconstitutional

Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that an absolute ban on the use of recreational marijuana was unconstitutional, leaving it to lawmakers to regulate consumption of the drug.
The Court announced it had found in favor of two legal challenges filed against prohibition of recreational marijuana use, crossing the threshold needed to create jurisprudence: five similar rulings on the matter.
Fernando Belaunzaran, an advocate of drug reform and member of the opposition leftist Para of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) called it “a historic day.”
The Supreme Court’s first ruling allowing a group of people to grow marijuana for personal use came in November 2015. In the statement following the decision, the court said its ruling did not create an absolute right to use marijuana “but the effects caused by marijuana do not justify an absolute prohibition on its consumption.”
The court then ordered federal health regulator COFEPRIS to authorize people seeking the right to use marijuana to do so personally “without allowing them to market it, or use other narcotics or psychotropic drugs.”
Congress would now have to act to regulate the use of marijuana in Mexico, Belaunzaran said.
Reuters reports that officials in the incoming government of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have indicated they could take steps to legalize marijuana quickly as part of a broader strategy to fight poverty and crime.
Corte Suprema de México dice que prohibición de marihuana recreativa es inconstitucional
La Corte Suprema de México dictaminó el miércoles que una prohibición absoluta del uso de la marihuana recreativa era inconstitucional, lo que deja a los legisladores regular el consumo de la droga.
La Corte anunció que había deliberado a favor de dos impugnaciones legales presentadas contra la prohibición del uso recreativo de la marihuana, cruzando el umbral necesario para crear jurisprudencia: cinco fallos similares sobre el asunto.
Fernando Belaunzaran, un defensor de la reforma de las drogas y miembro de la oposición izquierdista del Partido de la Revolución Democrática (PRD), lo calificó de “un día histórico”.
El primer fallo de la Corte Suprema que permite a un grupo de personas cultivar marihuana para uso personal se produjo en noviembre de 2015. En la declaración posterior a la decisión, el tribunal dijo que su fallo no creaba un derecho absoluto a usar marihuana, “pero los efectos causados por la marihuana no justifican una prohibición absoluta sobre su consumo”.
Luego, el tribunal ordenó al regulador federal de salud COFEPRIS que autorizara a las personas que buscan el derecho a consumir marihuana a hacerlo personalmente “sin permitirles comercializarla o usar otros narcóticos o psicotrópicos”.
El Congreso ahora tendrá que actuar para regular el uso de la marihuana en México, dijo Belaunzaran.
Reuters informa que los funcionarios del nuevo gobierno electo de Andrés Manuel López Obrador han indicado que podrían tomar medidas para legalizar la marihuana rápidamente como parte de una estrategia más amplia para combatir la pobreza y el crimen.