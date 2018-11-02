Mexico Supreme Court says ban on recreational marijuana is unconstitutional

Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that an absolute ban on the use of recreational marijuana was unconstitutional, leaving it to lawmakers to regulate consumption of the drug.

The Court announced it had found in favor of two legal challenges filed against prohibition of recreational marijuana use, crossing the threshold needed to create jurisprudence: five similar rulings on the matter.

Fernando Belaunzaran, an advocate of drug reform and member of the opposition leftist Para of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) called it “a historic day.”

The Supreme Court’s first ruling allowing a group of people to grow marijuana for personal use came in November 2015. In the statement following the decision, the court said its ruling did not create an absolute right to use marijuana “but the effects caused by marijuana do not justify an absolute prohibition on its consumption.”

The court then ordered federal health regulator COFEPRIS to authorize people seeking the right to use marijuana to do so personally “without allowing them to market it, or use other narcotics or psychotropic drugs.”

Congress would now have to act to regulate the use of marijuana in Mexico, Belaunzaran said.

Reuters reports that officials in the incoming government of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have indicated they could take steps to legalize marijuana quickly as part of a broader strategy to fight poverty and crime.