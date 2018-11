Mexico top honor for Jared Kushner sparks criticism

Mexico’s outgoing president Enrique Peña Nieto is to give President Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, the country’s top honor for foreigners, sparking criticism from Mexican intellectuals and celebrities.

Kushner is to join the Order of the Aztec Eagle for his work on a US-Mexico trade deal, the BBC reports.

Peña Nieto will give him the award on Thursday at the G20 world leaders summit in Argentina, according to reports.

Mexican Historian Enrique Krauze recalled that Trump described Mexicans as murderers and rapist during the 2016 election campaign, and said that the decision to honor Kushner “reflects a supreme attitude of humiliation and cowardice.”

Meanwhile, actor Gael Garcia Bernal called the move “tremendously shameful.”

Previous recipients of the Order of the Aztec Eagle include Colombian Nobel winning author Gabriel Garcia Marquez and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Kushner helped broker the new North American trade deal known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

On Saturday, president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be inaugurated following his landslide election victory in July.

Kushner’s wife Ivanka Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence are expected to attend.