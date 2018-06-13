Mexico, U.S. and Canada will host FIFA 2026 World Cup

North America will host the 2026 World Cup after a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico beat Morocco’s proposal to host it.
The “United 2026” bid was selected by member countries, winning 134 votes compared to 65 for Morocco.
The tournament will also be the longest in record, with 48 teams playing 80 matches over 34 days.
US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said that “football is the only victor. We are all united in football.”
He added, “Thank you so, so much for this incredible honor. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege.”
The vote was held at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday, where 200 of the 211 member nations cast a vote. Canada, Mexico, Morocco and the US were exempt from voting.
Prior to the vote, there had been fears of a “political” vote against the United States over President Trump’s antagonizing attitudes towards the rest of the world. The North American bid, which was the favorite to win from every aspect, some feared would be “punished” in order to send a message to the American president.
Of the 16 host cities, 10 will be in the United States, while the remainder will be split evenly between Canada and Mexico.
Out of the 80 matches, sixty will take place in American territory, while Canada and Mexico will host 10 games each.
The final will be held at the MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and New York Jets, which has a capacity of 84,953.
México, EE. UU. y Canadá serán sede de la Copa Mundial FIFA 2026
América del Norte será sede de la Copa del Mundo de 2026 luego de que una oferta conjunta de Estados Unidos, Canadá y México superara la propuesta de Marruecos de ser sede.
La oferta “United 2026” fue seleccionada por los países miembros, ganando 134 votos en comparación con 65 para Marruecos.
El torneo también será el más largo registrado, con 48 equipos jugando 80 partidos durante 34 días.
El presidente de US Soccer, Carlos Cordeiro, dijo que “el fútbol es el único ganador. Todos estamos unidos en el fútbol”.
Él agregó: “Muchas gracias por este increíble honor. Gracias por confiarnos este privilegio”.
La votación se realizó en el 68º Congreso de la FIFA en Moscú el miércoles, donde 200 de los 211 países miembros emitieron su voto. Canadá, México, Marruecos y los Estados Unidos estuvieron exentos de votar.
Antes de la votación, se temía un voto “político” en contra de los Estados Unidos respecto a las actitudes antagónicas del presidente Trump hacia el resto del mundo. La apuesta norteamericana, que era la favorita para ganar en todos los aspectos, temían algunas fuera “castigada” para enviar un mensaje al presidente estadounidense.
De las 16 ciudades anfitrionas, 10 estarán en los Estados Unidos, mientras que el resto se dividirá equitativamente entre Canadá y México.
De los 80 partidos, sesenta se llevarán a cabo en territorio estadounidense, mientras que Canadá y México albergarán 10 juegos cada uno.
La final se llevará a cabo en el Estadio MetLife, hogar de los New York Giants y New York Jets, que tiene una capacidad de 84,953.