Mexico, U.S. and Canada will host FIFA 2026 World Cup

North America will host the 2026 World Cup after a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico beat Morocco’s proposal to host it.

The “United 2026” bid was selected by member countries, winning 134 votes compared to 65 for Morocco.

The tournament will also be the longest in record, with 48 teams playing 80 matches over 34 days.

US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said that “football is the only victor. We are all united in football.”

He added, “Thank you so, so much for this incredible honor. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege.”

The vote was held at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday, where 200 of the 211 member nations cast a vote. Canada, Mexico, Morocco and the US were exempt from voting.

Prior to the vote, there had been fears of a “political” vote against the United States over President Trump’s antagonizing attitudes towards the rest of the world. The North American bid, which was the favorite to win from every aspect, some feared would be “punished” in order to send a message to the American president.

Of the 16 host cities, 10 will be in the United States, while the remainder will be split evenly between Canada and Mexico.

Out of the 80 matches, sixty will take place in American territory, while Canada and Mexico will host 10 games each.

The final will be held at the MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and New York Jets, which has a capacity of 84,953.